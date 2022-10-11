Ten matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s show will feature a Title Eliminator Match with Emi Sakura taking on Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm in hopes of securing a future title shot. Brian Cage and Lance Archer will be in action for the men’s division, while ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys will also be in action.

This Dark episode was taped last Friday night from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC, and full spoilers can be found here. Below is the full line-up announced for tonight:

* Hikaru Shida vs. Marina Shafir

* Athena vs. Gia Scott

* Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb and Jamie Hayter vs. Trish Adora, Jordan Blade and Brittany Blake

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura in a Title Eliminator Match

* Matt Sydal and Dante Martin vs. Aaron Solo and Cole Karter

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller and BK Klein in a non-title match

* QT Marshall vs. Action Andretti

* Brandon Cutler vs. Kip Sabian

* Brian Cage vs. Papadon

* Lance Archer vs. Alec Odin

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

