Several WWE, AEW, NJPW and Impact Wrestling stars took to Twitter today and reacted to the latest round of WWE releases.

As noted, WWE released 6 Superstars today – Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett. You can find backstage reports on the departures here, here and here. You can also find statements from the following released Superstars at these links – Strowman, Black (and here), Lana, Murphy, Garrett.

WWE Producer and official Adam Pearce simply tweeted six broken heart emojis as his reaction to the departures.

Former WWE on-air talent Renee Young (Renee Paquette) commented on the releases and called the company out.

“What a horrible mismanagement of some really talented people. Sucks,” Renee wrote.

Seth Rollins responded to his appearance on the “My Love Letter To Wrestling” podcast with WWE NXT UK Superstar Mark Andrews, and the topic of “Wrestling Makes Me Feel.”

“And today it makes me feel [broken heart emoji x 3],” Rollins wrote.

Sasha Banks made two tweets on Riott, sending love her way.

“[blue heart emoji] [glowing star emoji x 3] #HeidiLovelace,” Banks wrote in the first tweet, using Riott’s pre-WWE ring name. She added, “We love you @RubyRiottWWE”

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley also reacted to Riott’s departure, writing, “For @RubyRiottWWE the best is yet to come. I firmly believe that.”

Foley then commented on the shock of Strowman’s release, and said he could be a big signing for AEW.

“The Strowman release is particularly surprising – but I’m guessing Braun can write his own ticket for anywhere he’d like to work. A fired up Strowman would seem like a can’t miss signing for @AEW,” Foley wrote on Braun. He added in a follow-up tweet, “I know Braun has spoken of never working for another company – but unless he’s set for life at age 37, he might want to explore his options.”

Alexa Bliss commented on the release of her former Mixed Match Challenge tag team partner, Strowman, and wrote, “[broken heart emoji] terrible”

Former WWE star Billie Kay (Jessica McKay), who was just released back in April, tweeted that she was speechless with a broken heart emoji. She also commented on Riott’s departure.

She wrote, “I became very close with @RubyRiottWWE over the past year and I’m so grateful to call her a friend. She has the absolute biggest heart ever and is an absolute star. Love you [heart emoji]”

AEW star Cash Wheeler of FTR tweeted words of encouragement to the released wrestlers.

“You’re all going to do great. Keep your heads up,” the former Dash Wilder wrote.

NJPW star Tama Tonga reacted to the WWE releases and said he’s grateful that New Japan has kept them on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Damn…thanks @njpw1972 for not dumping us during the pandemic…or even after. #GaijinGrateful,” Tonga wrote.

Naomi commented on the release of her tag team partner Lana, writing, “I am always your friend/bestie/sis no matter what @LanaWWE #ravishingglow”

Impact star Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) also tweeted words of encouragement to the now-former WWE Superstars.

He wrote, “Every one of those people will be fine. Work hard. Be you. Be successful. Be your own boss. HAVE FUN!”

AEW star Evil Uno of The Dark Order also commented on the releases and said he never likes to see anyone lose their job. Fans replied and reminded Uno how he had a social media issue with Strowman back in 2020.

“Evil Uno is not happy about anyone losing their job. You shouldn’t either,” Uno wrote today.

Ricochet and Mustafa Ali tweeted photos to support their friend Black, while Mojo Rawley tweeted photos to support his friend Strowman. You can see those tweets below, along with the other related tweets:

