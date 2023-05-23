The WWE Producers have been revealed for last night’s Night of Champions go-home edition of WWE RAW from Hershey, PA, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW report. Below are producers:

* The promo with Paul Heyman, Imperium, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* Ricochet vs. Bronson Reed was produced by Petey Williams

* Candice LeRae vs. Zoey Stark was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly

* The Brock Lesnar promo with Cody Rhodes was produced by Michael Hayes

* Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders was produced by Jason Jordan

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor was produced by Jamie Noble

* Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville was produced by Kenn Doane

* The Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus contract signing was produced by Petey Williams

* Apollo Crews vs. Dominik Mysterio was produced by Shane Helms

* Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle vs. Imperium was produced by Michael Hayes

* Nikki Cross vs. Emma on WWE Main Event was produced by Kenn Doane, while Tegan Nox vs. Dana Brooke was produced by Molly Holly (spoilers here)

