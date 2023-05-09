The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Cody Rhodes promo

* World Heavyweight Title Tournament: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz

* Otis vs. Mustafa Ali

* World Heavyweight Title Tournament: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Dana Brooke in a non-title match

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Imperium in a non-title match

* Nikki Cross vs. Zoey Stark

* Promo with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. There were “missing” posters made for Becky Lynch to be used

* Xavier Woods vs. Dominik Mysterio

* World Heavyweight Title Tournament: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

* It was noted that right after publication of this internal rundown list, a production assistant handed out a new format to some of the ringside talent

* There were “petitions” made for Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville to use on RAW, continuing Green’s social media storyline

