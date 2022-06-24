Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* Drew’s McIntyre’s in-ring promo on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to open. Paul Heyman and Sheamus will be involved

* Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a MITB qualifier

* Dance Off: The New Day vs. Shanky and Jinder Mahal. The returning Viking Raiders will be involved

* Handicap Match: Sonya Deville vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Lacey Evans. Xia Li and Shayna Baszler are to be involved

* In-ring promo from Natalya

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Ricochet

* Shotzi vs. Tamina Snuka in a MITB qualifier

* Promo from Pat McAfee

* Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Sheamus and McIntyre must win to keep their spots in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is scheduled to be there, but it’s not clear if she’s booked for the show-closing segment, or the earlier Natalya segment. You can click here for previous plans for tonight’s odd segment on SmackDown with Rousey and Natalya

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more

