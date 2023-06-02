Early plans for tonight’s post-Night of Champions edition of WWE SmackDown call for RAW Women’s Champion Asuka to meet Grayson Waller, according to proven insider Better Wrestling Experience. It was noted that this meeting will occur on The Grayson Waller Effect.

As we’ve noted, SmackDown will be headlined by a 1,000-day celebration for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. For those who missed it, you can click here for a possible major title-related spoiler for the celebration.

In an update on the Reigns segment, it was noted that there was talk of having a WWE Legend introduce The Tribal Chief for the celebration. There’s no word yet on who that might be, but it will not be WWE Hall of Famers The Wild Samoans or Rikishi, according to the report.

The Bloodline drama will also continue tonight. It was noted that plans call for Reigns to “influence protection from The Usos via Adam Pearce,” but no other details were provided.

To add to plans for The Bloodline, @WRKDWrestling also reported that a WWE Legend may be involved in Reigns celebration. They added, “Roman will additionally do what he can to get protection from The Usos.”

Other plans for tonight’s SmackDown include The O.C. vs. Hit Row in tag team action, plus six-man action with The Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Karrion Kross and Scarlett likely will not appear tonight as it was noted that Kross is “unavailable” for the show.

