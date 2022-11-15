A new match type is reportedly coming soon to the WWE NXT brand.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that the working plan for the Iron Survivor Challenge is a new match type that will be used in NXT.

There aren’t many details available on the match type as of this writing, but it was noted that the Iron Survivor Challenge may have some sort of “scramble” element to it. There are also other “unique” elements that have been pitched for the gimmick bout.

It was previously announced that WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will be on tonight’s NXT to issue a statement on the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, which is scheduled for Saturday, December 10. This new report notes that sources heavily implied that Michaels’ announcement will be related to the Iron Survivor Challenge, but that was not confirmed.

It’s interesting that the recent Deadline promo, seen below, features a count to 25:00.

