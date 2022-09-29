Hurricane Ian reportedly forced changes to this week’s AEW Dynamite from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA.

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan announced earlier this week that attendance at Dynamite was voluntary this week due to Hurricane Ian making landfall in the state of Florida.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that a few of the absences related to the storm led to “big changes” to the planned Dynamite show.

It was noted that Swerve Strickland was scheduled to work the show, but he was unable to travel to Philadelphia. Due to Swerve’s absence, his partner Keith Lee was solo, and worked a backstage segment with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed.

As seen in the video below, Lee accused Billy Gunn of costing them the AEW World Tag Team Titles at Grand Slam last week, and said they got carried. Lee then wished them good luck and walked off. The Acclaimed will defend on Friday’s Rampage in a Triple Threat against The Butcher and The Blade, and Private Party. Spoilers from the Rampage taping can be found here.

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe was also unable to make this week’s Dynamite. The show was ROH-heavy and Joe was planned to be a part of those happenings. Joe last wrestled at last week’s Grand Slam Rampage tapings, teaming with AEW TNT Champion Wardlow for a win over Josh Woods and Tony Nese.

You can click here for our full Dynamite recap from this week’s show. Below is footage of the segment with Lee, Gunn and The Acclaimed:

While @RealKeithLee doesn't seem too happy about the results of last week, Billy Gunn/#TheAcclaimed has declared next Wednesday's #AEWDynamite National Scissoring Day! And this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage, there is an open challenge for the #AEW World Tag Team Titles! pic.twitter.com/P8PuBD3UCa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2022

