Jake Crist is reportedly open to returning to Impact Wrestling.

Crist has no ill will towards Impact following his recent departure, according to Fightful Select. Crist told Fightful that he’s open to working for Impact again, and is now exploring his options as a free agent.

Without going into too much detail, Crist admitted that “it sucked” how everything ended with his Impact run. Crist still spoke very highly of the company after leaving.

Crist announced back on December 15 that he was a free agent after his contract expired. Since then he has wished Impact nothing but the best. You can click here for his recent comments on closing his computer shop and not getting paid while with Impact, and you can click here for his recent comments on asking for his release, his brother Dave Crist and how Impact handled the “#SpeakingOut” allegations. You can also click here for another recent interview on his departure, the allegations, moving on, and more.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.