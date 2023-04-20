Komander has signed with AEW.

The high-flying luchador was officially welcomed to the roster by company president Tony Khan, who announced the news on his personal Twitter account. Khan writes, “He’s one of the most incredible athletes in wrestling, and after his great effort tonight on #AEWDynamite, now it’s official: @KomandercrMX is ALL ELITE!”

Komander put on an incredible performance against Jay White on this evening’s AEW Dynamite, but came up short as the Switchblade scored his first victory since joining the promotion a couple of weeks ago.