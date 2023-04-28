The 2023 WWE Draft is kicking off tonight during the live SmackDown from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX. There will be 16 picks – 8 for RAW and 8 for SmackDown. Additional picks will be announced on Saturday during The SmackDown LowDown, then the Draft will wrap up on the Monday’s RAW from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX.

You can refresh this page throughout the night for updated coverage of Night 1 Draft picks. You can click here for our live SmackDown results and Viewing Party.

WWE DRAFT NIGHT 1 PICKS:

ROUND 1: (Presented by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H)

1. The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman) stays on SmackDown

2. Cody Rhodes stays on RAW

3. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair goes to SmackDown from RAW (title to be decided)

4. Becky Lynch stays on RAW

ROUND 2: (Presented by WWE Hall of Famers Rob Van Dam and Michael “PS” Hayes)

1. The Street Profits (Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins) go to SmackDown from RAW

2. Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) goes to RAW from SmackDown

3. WWE Hall of Famer Edge goes to SmackDown from RAW

4. Matt Riddle stays on RAW

ROUND 3: (Presented by WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Teddy Long)

1. Bobby Lashley goes to SmackDown from RAW

2. Drew McIntyre goes to RAW from SmackDown

3. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mia Yim) goes to SmackDown from RAW

4. The Miz stays on RAW

ROUND 4: (Presented by WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and “Road Dogg” Brian James)

1. Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai) goes to SmackDown from RAW

2. Shinsuke Nakamura to RAW from SmackDown

3. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre go to SmackDown from NXT

4. NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell goes to RAW from NXT

POOL FOR NIGHT 1 ON SMACKDOWN:

* Becky Lynch

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* Bobby Lashley

* Candice LeRae

* Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

* Cody Rhodes

* Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai)

* Dexter Lumis

* Dolph Ziggler

* Drew McIntyre

* Edge

* Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis with B-Fab)

* Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

* Lacey Evans

* Matt Riddle

* Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör, Maxxine Dupri)

* Mustafa Ali

* Natalya

* Omos (with MVP)

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa)

* The Miz

* The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mia Yim)

* The Street Profits (Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins)

* The Viking Raiders (Erik, Ivar with Valhalla)

* Select NXT Superstars

POOL FOR NIGHT 2 ON RAW:

* Akira Tozawa

* Alpha Academy (Otis, Chad Gable)

* Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo

* Asuka

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Baron Corbin

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet

* Brock Lesnar

* Bronson Reed

* Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

* Charlotte Flair

* Dana Brooke

* Elias

* Emma

* Johnny Gargano

* Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

* LA Knight

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

* Nikki Cross

* Piper Niven

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

* Rick Boogs

* Riddick Moss

* Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

* Seth Rollins

* Shotzi

* Tamina Snuka

* Tegan Nox

* The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch)

* The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)

* The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega)

* The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods)

* The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso)

* Trish Stratus

* Xia Li

* Select NXT Superstars

