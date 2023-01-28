Pat McAfee is set to make his WWE return soon.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that internal speculation has McAfee returning to work for WWE soon. One source noted that McAfee’s name was discussed for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight.

McAfee is currently signed to a multi-year contract with WWE, but he has been on a hiatus since September so that he could work ESPN’s College GameDay program on Saturday mornings. GameDay recently wrapped up until the next season begins in late August. It was reported then that McAfee would likely return to work for WWE in early 2023.

It remains to be seen if McAfee will return to the SmackDown commentary table with Michael Cole, and if he does, what happens to Wade Barrett.

McAfee last wrestled at WWE SummerSlam in July 2022, where he defeated Baron Corbin. If McAfee returns in the Men’s Royal Rumble tonight, this would be his Rumble debut.

