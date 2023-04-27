WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin says he can wrestle one more match.

Austin previously confirmed in-ring return talks with WWE and discussed why he didn’t accept a match for WrestleMania 39. In a new “INSIGHT” interview with Chris Van Vliet, Austin was asked if he can wrestle again. He also commented on possibly lobbying for a bout at WrestleMania 40 in 2024.

“I could,” he said of working one more match. “I’m not necessarily going to lobby for one, because that would be silly. That’s a year away, but a year away in this business is like that [clicks fingers]. They asked me to be a part of 39, they really did, but I couldn’t do it, just because there is no way. I knew what my life was going to look like due to the filming schedule of the show [Stone Cold Takes on America]. We had some internal stop downs where the show took about 5 months to film, that’s a long time. We finished filming about 5 to 7 days before WrestleMania 39. And the position that they were going to put me in, which was a big one, you can’t prepare for WrestleMania and do yourself justice or do that crowd justice.”

Austin continued and talked about his No Holds Barred win over current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas last year. Austin also said “never say never” when it comes to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year.

“Dallas was set up for a Stone Cold return, and the way we framed that with KO, who I love, was perfect for the time and setting,” he continued. “For this match to play out, I needed to perform at a high level. I didn’t work out before 38, I haven’t thrown a working punch in 19 years. I was killing KO right there, I truly was, ask him. When we got to the back I said, ‘Man I can’t believe you didn’t throw a receipt.’ And he just laughed because his job was to just take care of me. So anyway, in the future, I am not lobbying for it, but could anything happen? Yes. Because I say never say never.”

For those who missed it, you can click here for Stone Cold’s thoughts on fans still using the “What?!” chants in 2023. Below is the full interview with Van Vliet:

