You can add Trent Seven, Sid Scala, Teoman, Oliver Carter, T-Bone, Xia Brookside, Eddie Dennis, Saxton Huxley, Amir Jordan, and Kirsty Bosley to the list of WWE NXT UK departures from this week.

We noted earlier how Wild Boar, Flash Morgan Webster, Mark Andrews, Jack Starz, Amale, Dave Mastiff, Kenny Williams, Ashton Smith, Primate, Dani Luna, Nina Samuels, Sha Samuels, Sam Gradwell, Rohan Raja, and Millie McKenzie were released by the company on Thursday, on the same day WWE revealed the launch of NXT Europe, which you can read about here. The new brand will launch in 2023, and will replace NXT UK. You can read their post-release statements at the following links – click here for Wild Boar, click here for Webster, click here for Andrews, Starz, Amale, and Mastiff, and click here for Williams, Smith, Primate, Luna, Nina, Sha, Gradwell, Raja, and McKenzie.

In an update, one of the most surprising NXT UK releases made this week was Trent Seven. He has not commented on his departure as of this writing.

Seven debuted with WWE in the WWE UK Title Tournament held in January 2017, but was eliminated by Wolfgang in the quarter-finals. He signed with WWE at that time and worked several main roster live events in the UK that year, also making his NXT TV debut with a loss to then and current NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate on the February 15, 2017 episode. Seven would go on to find success on both NXT brands, and is a one-time former NXT UK Tag Team Champion with Bate, and a one-time former NXT Tag Team Champion, also with Bate. Seven’s last WWE match was a win over Wolfgang in the tournament for the vacant NXT UK Title, which aired on August 11.

Scala also has not commented on his departure as of this writing, but he took to Instagram last night and posted a crowd shot from a NXT UK event.

Scala has been working as the Assistant to NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint for some time now, serving as the main authority figure on the show. He was signed back in July 2018 and worked a handful of matches before transitioning into the most recent role. He debuted with a loss to Mastiff in July 2018, then took a loss to Dennis, another loss to JD McDonagh, and two losses to Kassius Ohno, which came in the late summer of 2019. Scala has not wrestled for WWE since then.

Teoman took to Twitter today and wished the world a good morning, then announced that he is taking bookings.

“The best version of myself is now available for Worldwide bookings. Contact : [email protected],” he wrote.

Teoman was signed as a part of the January 2021 mini-class of NXT UK Superstars, which also included Raja, current NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko, and Charlie Dempsey (the son of William Regal). He debuted with a win over Danny Jones on the March 11, 2021 NXT UK episode. Teoman has not wrestled since a loss to Gradwell, which aired on the August 11 NXT UK episode.

Carter tweeted a group NXT UK photo from April, and a photo of he and Smith celebrating their NXT UK Tag Team Titles victory earlier this year. He commented on being grateful for the experience.

“What a time [fire emoji] Greatfull being part of the @NXTUK experience [goggles emoji] [clapping hands emoji],” he wrote.

Carter debuted at the April 19, 2019 NXT UK tapings with a dark match loss to Ohno. His TV debut came later that summer with a loss to Joseph Conners. Carter would go on to win the NXT UK Tag Team Titles with Smith earlier this summer, but they were forced to vacate the straps due to Smith suffering a knee injury. Carter’s last match was a win over Raja on the July 6 NXT UK TV tapings, which aired on August 4.

T-Bone also re-posted the NXT UK group photo that has been going around since yesterday, and captioned it on Instagram with, “[thumbs up emoji] cheers!” He also re-posted several comments from supporters.

Tyson T-Bone made his debut in the 2017 WWE UK Title Tournament, but he was eliminated in the first round by Wolfgang. He would go on to work a main roster live event and the NXT Download UK festival that year, before making his NXT UK TV debut in the summer of 2018 with a win over Jake Constantinou. T-Bone has not wrestled since teaming with Primate for a win over Oli Blake and Tate Mayfairs at the April 21 NXT UK TV tapings, which aired on the June 9 episode.

Brookside also has not commented on her departure as of this writing, but she wrote earlier this week about how she’s thinking of becoming a personal trainer.

Brookside is the daughter of NXT Producer/Coach Robbie Brookside. She debuted with WWE as part of the 2018 Mae Young Classic, but was eliminated by IYO SKY in the first round. She made her NXT UK TV debut with a loss to Rhea Ripley on the November 21, 2018 episode. Brookside last wrestled at the June 23 NXT UK TV tapings, where she and Eliza Alexander teamed up for a loss to Sarray and Satomura, which aired on the July 7 episode.

Dennis has not addressed his departure as of this writing, but he responded to a tweet from North Wrestling and said he wants back in the promotion. He has continued to take indie bookings.

Dennis made his WWE debut with a win over Scala on the November 7, 2018 NXT UK episode, which was taped on July 29 of that year. He also worked a main NXT live event in Lakeland, Florida on August 2, 2018, teaming with Rip Fowler (fka Zack Gibson) for a loss to Westin Blake (fka Wesley Blake) and Steve Maclin (fka Steve Cutler). Dennis would go on to team with and manage The Hunt’s Primate and Wild Boar for a time. He has not wrestled since teaming with Huxley for a loss to Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward at the July 6 NXT UK TV tapings, which aired just this week.

Huxley tweeted a photo of he and Chase U standing over Dennis after taking him out following the aforementioned NXT UK match that aired yesterday. He quoted a Jeff Buckley song and commented, “THERE’S A FLAMING RED HORIZON THAT SCREAMS MY NAME. THERE HE GOES. THERE GOES SAXON HUXLEY. [motorway emoji] #NXTUK [heart emoji]”

Huxley also posted photos from his first and last matches with the NXT UK brand, and captioned it with, “DAY 1. THERE HE GOES. #NXTUK…..”

Last night’s NXT UK match with Dennis vs. the Chase University team was also the final WWE bout for Huxley. He debuted in the 2017 WWE UK Title Tournament but was eliminated in the first round by Gradwell. Huxley made his NXT UK TV debut with a loss to Seven on the October 31, 2018 episode.

Jordan thanked WWE in a tweet and confirmed the obvious, that he was the man under the Tiger Turan mask this year.

“One hell of a ride. Thank you WWE. [heart emoji] It was me in the mask, shocker,” Jordan wrote.

Jordan debuted with WWE at the 2018 NXT Download UK festival, losing to Fowler. He was soon hired as the first Pakastani-born wrestler to be signed to a WWE contract. Jordan’s NXT UK TV debut came with another loss to Fowler at the July 29, 2018 tapings. Jordan’s last match under his real name came on the May 6, 2021 episode when he lost a Loser Leaves NXT UK No DQ Match to Kenny Williams, which came as he needed shoulder surgery. Jordan returned back in April as Tiger Turan, working three matches under the mask – a win over Tate Mayfairs at the April 20 tapings, a win over Josh Morrell at the April 21 tapings, and a win over Williams at the June 22 tapings, which aired on the July 7 episode. WWE seemed to be working a program between Williams and Turan, with speculation that the man under the mask was Jordan. After the July 7 match, Williams dropped Turan after the match and pulled off two of his masks, only to reveal a third mask.

Bosley posted a photo of her NXT UK microphone and captioned it with, “What an adventure [heart emoji]”

She added in another tweet, “Let me tell you this thing that I know for certain. That I have learnt to be true these past 35 years: Everything is going to be fine [heart emoji]”

Bosley then posted the longest statement out of all the NXT UK departures from this week. She wrote the following:

“The first time I announced a ‘WWE match’, I was probably three and pretending to be Bret Hart in my little pink tights, because I loved him. I have announced myself into the living room a million times. Announced myself on to the bed to fight my brother. I have announced myself victorious after we broke the 500th bed slat of our ‘career’ and announced my adversary the champion after sustaining yet another concussion from a badly-timed superkick to the noggin. The first time I ever announced an actual wrestling match that wasn’t a breach of the ‘don’t try this at home’ rule was at WWE, when I was 34-years old. I’d been helping out at NXT UK for a couple of years when Jim Smallman, Alicia Taylor and Vic Joseph asked me to announce the show, for real. It was utterly bananas. I did it and I made myself physically sick, I was so anxious and unsure of myself. It has gotten easier over time, but that is only thanks to the fans who made me feel at home and the encouragement and guidance of Alicia, by far the best announcer in the business today. I was so worried, filled with insecurity about how I looked and how I sounded. They refused to even give these concerns weight, because they believed I was right for the gig. I hope so much that I proved them right on that. That was a priceless gift that has changed my life. Telling people what I do for a living has made them squeal with joy and my heart swell with pride. Hearing fans say my name has been the most surreal and beautiful experience. Meeting the world’s very best wrestlers and shouting their names has been a privilege that I will never forget. I will draw strength and satisfaction from that until the very last day of my life. It makes the little girl that lives inside my heart happy. I never thought I’d ever even see WWE wrestlers with my own eyes, less spend time getting to know them, watching from the best seat in the house as they make magic happen with every ounce of strength, creativity, skill and determination they have. And dude, do they have a lot. British wrestlers are different. You will see, if you haven’t yet. Thanks, WWE, for the ride. I owe you so much and have nothing but gratitude for the experience.”

Bosley was hired to work as a ring announcer, backstage interviewer and live event host for the NXT UK brand in October 2021. She worked as a freelance journalist before and during her time with WWE, and was featured in UK publications such as BBC, The Guardian, The Mirror, The Metro, Fighting Spirit Magazine, and others.

There’s no word yet on if more NXT UK departures will be made soon, but we will keep you updated. The updated list of releases as of this writing are Kenny Williams, Ashton Smith, Primate, Dani Luna, Nina Samuels, Sha Samuels, Sam Gradwell, Rohan Raja, Millie McKenzie, Wild Boar, Flash Morgan Webster, Mark Andrews, Jack Starz, Amale, Dave Mastiff, Trent Seven, Sid Scala, Teoman, Oliver Carter, T-Bone, Xia Brookside, Eddie Dennis, Saxton Huxley, Amir Jordan and Kirsty Bosley.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are the aforementioned social media posts:

North was the bomb!

I want back in!

