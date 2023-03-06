2K announced several DLC packs for the WWE 2K23 video game today.

The WWE 2K23 DLC will feature rising WWE NXT Superstars, along with WWE Hall of Famers, Superstars, Legends and more, with 24 playable characters and 1 non-playable manager. Full details on each pack are below.

The post-launch content packs are available for individual purchase, while the full set of packs is included with the Season Pass, Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition of the video game. Season Pass also features the MyRISE Mega-Boost, which includes an additional 200 Attribute Points, and Supercharger, which unlocks all base game WWE Legends and throwback arenas.

The Steiner Row Pack will be released on April 19, the Pretty Sweet Pack will be released on May 17, the Race to NXT Pack will be available on June 14, the Revel with Wyatt Pack will be available on July 19, and the Bad News U Pack will be released on August 16.

Below are full details on each DLC pack:

* Steiner Row Pack on Wednesday, April 19: Scott Steiner, Rick Steiner, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy (manager only, not playable)

* Pretty Sweet Pack on Wednesday, May 17: Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Tiffany Stratton, Elton Prince, Kit Wilson

* Race to NXT Pack on Wednesday, June 14: Harley Race, Ivy Nile, Wendy Choo, Tony D’Anglo, Trick Williams

* Revel with Wyatt Pack on Wednesday, July 19: Bray Wyatt, Zeus, Valhalla, Joe Gacy, Blair Davenport

* Bad News U Pack on Wednesday, August 16: Eve Torres, Wade Barrett, Damon Kemp, Andre Chase, Nathan Frazer

2k noted in today’s announcement, “We’re delivering new playable Superstars and content all year long.”

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition are scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 14, while the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Edition are scheduled to be released on Friday, March 17. The game will be released for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. John Cena is featured on the cover of the game, and his career will be the focus of the 2K Showcase mode. You can click here for the full roster, and you can click here for details on the soundtrack.

