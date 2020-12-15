Hey friends…due to some technical difficulties there will be no Lucha Joe video tonight. However, here were today’s top stories.

-Kevin Owens spoke with Metro UK about how he would potentially wrestle against Bill Goldberg again, but only if the Hall of Famer was “here to work.” He would also speak about how he was never a fan of Goldberg’s squash matches back in WCW.

-We have an interview with IMPACT sensation and former X-Division champion Chris Bey, who spoke about how he performed for NJPW and IMPACT on the same night this past weekend.

-A number of AEW stars reenacted scenes from the classic Christmas comedy “A Christmas Story.”

-Paul Heyman recalled his time working with CM Punk back in 2012, calling it the “Time of His Life.”

-MLW CEO Court Bauer tweeted out about a surge in tickets for the promotion’s 2021 season.