LOP Radio RAW Review, Aug. 25th, 2020 – Keith Lee’s RAW Debut IMMEDIATELY Botched?!





Powered by RedCircle

Matt Maher (aka Imp) recaps this week’s episode of WWE RAW!

Keith Lee’s RAW debut was sure a mix! The Monday night debut for the Thunderdome, how did it go? The aftermath of SummerSlam and also the go home for Payback, this sure was a adventure of a viewing this week!

Follow @TheDamnImplicat

Latest shows from LOP Radio Review:

LOPR Aftershock – WWE SummerSlam 2020

LOP Radio NXT Review, Aug. 20th, 2020 – Who Will Reign North American Champion?

LOP Radio RAW Review, Aug. 18th, 2020 – Will Drew McIntyre Beat Randy Orton?

LOP Radio NXT Review – Accused NXT Star Returns, Aug 13th, 2020

LOP Radio RAW Review: Orton Punts Flair! Aug. 11th, 2020



