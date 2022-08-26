Former WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) has revealed his new look, and is campaigning to be brought back to the company.

Dream took to Instagram this week and made his first post since January 3, 2021. He revealed several photos of his new look from a recent photo shoot, and included a cryptic message.

“Eye No There Is A Heaven. Eye No There Is A Hell. Listen 2 Me People [eye emoji]’ve Got A Story 2 Tell,” he wrote.

Dream is also using a hashtag to try and generate buzz for a potential return to WWE, and it’s worth noting that fans in his comments are using the hashtag, and agreeing that he should get another shot.

Dream’s Instagram bio lists him as an actor. He wrote the following as his bio, “DON’T DREAM IT BE IT #BringBackVelveteenDream”

Dream was involved in multiple controversies during his time with WWE, and faced allegations of illegal behavior. In April 2020 Dream was accused of sending explicit images to underage boys on social media, which he denied. He was also accused in June 2020, during the Speaking Out movement on social media, of sending an explicit photo to an underage girl, and of being a groomer by having inappropriate communication with underage boys. WWE investigated the allegations but said they found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Dream’s return to wrestling had been announced for September 11, 2021 for the SWF promotion in New Jersey, but the promoter pulled him from the event within hours of making the announcement due to backlash. Dream spoke earlier this year about how “bullshit allegations” cost him his job with WWE, and also commented on how he may have upset some people when he was called to RAW shortly before his release.

It was reported that WWE actually released Dream in May 2021 after a top talent went to company officials and alerted them about an incident Dream was involved in, not the previous allegations. In his first comments following that May release, he addressed the allegations and his time with WWE, and ended his statement by declaring that The Dream was officially over while Patrick Clark will live to fight another day.

Dream noted on his Instagram Stories back in March how he’d still like to have a career with WWE or NXT, writing, “Despite trashy and unsavory allegations against me that I have beat! I’d still like to have a career with n the E. @wwenxt I was never guilty and I got a hell of a lot of talent. I’m only 26. LFG IM READY TO GO THE SHOW WHAT IT SHOULD BE”

Dream originally participated on season 6 of WWE Tough Enough in 2015, and was signed to a WWE developmental deal in October of that year, then made his NXT in-ring debut in February 2016. He was released on May 20, 2021 after months of inactivity with his last match coming as a loss to Adam Cole on the December 23, 2020 edition of NXT. He left the company as a former one-time NXT North American Champion.

There is no word yet on if WWE will bring Dream back now that Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H is running the show, and bringing back other wrestlers like Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and possibly Jonah.

