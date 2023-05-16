The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Promo with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and The Judgment Day

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz

* Imperium promo

* Intercontinental Title #1 Contender Battle Royal

* Becky Lynch promo

* Xavier Woods vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Indus Sher match

* Cody Rhodes promo

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez vs. Chelsea Green is planned instead of the tag team match due to Liv Morgan’s injury linked below

* Seth Rollins sit-down interview

* Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day

* Cody Rhodes will respond to Brock Lesnar’s WWE Night of Champions challenge

* Becky Lynch will address WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER makes official debut as a RAW Superstar

* Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER for Night of Champions

