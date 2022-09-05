The Hardys could be back together on AEW TV in the near future.

As we’ve noted, Jeff Hardy was arrested back on Monday, June 13 in Volusia County, Florida, and charged second degree misdemeanor Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, second degree misdemeanor Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and third degree felony DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. The felony charge carries up to 5 years in prison if convicted. He was bonded out of jail later that evening, and it was later reported that he entered a rehab facility on Tuesday, June 21. AEW President Tony Khan announced back in June that Jeff was suspended indefinitely, and without pay. Khan noted that the suspension will stand until Hardy underwent treatment and is able to maintain sobriety. Khan noted in late June that Jeff was doing much better following the arrest.

In an update, Matt Hardy took to Twitter on Sunday and said they’re close to learning what the future holds for Jeff. Matt was responding to a fan who said they were sad that he didn’t have a spot on the AEW All Out card.

“It’s all good,” Matt wrote to the fan. “Tonight’s #AEWAllOut is gonna be an epic PPV. It’s a stacked @AEW card. We’re getting close to learning my brother’s future, so I’ll be taking a definitive direction soon. I’m extremely excited to get on a path so I can haul & kick ass.”

Hardy, or his attorneys, are currently scheduled to be in court on Wednesday, October 19 at 8:30am for a pre-trial hearing. His hearing originally scheduled for August 17 was pushed back for 60 days after his lawyers requested “additional time to review discovery and compile mitigation” and the October 19 date was just recently set. Hardy filed a plea of not guilty on June 28.

The Hardys last wrestled together at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 29, when they defeated The Young Bucks. Matt’s last Dynamite match was the loss to Christian Cage on August 3. He defeated RSP on last week’s Elevation episode, and faced Angelico at the AEW Dark tapings held this past Friday night, but that match has not aired yet. He will also make a non-wrestling appearance with Private Party on tonight’s Elevation episode.

It’s all good, @realcoachrosey. Tonight’s #AEWAllOut is gonna be an epic PPV. It’s a stacked @AEW card. We’re getting close to learning my brother’s future, so I’ll be taking a definitive direction soon. I’m extremely excited to get on a path so I can haul & kick ass. https://t.co/nvYRDNNMIF — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 4, 2022

