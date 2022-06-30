Jeff Hardy reportedly entered a rehab facility earlier this month, and has now plead not guilty for his recent DUI charges in Florida.

As we’ve noted, Hardy was arrested on Monday, June 13 in Volusia County, Florida, and charged with second degree misdemeanor Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, second degree misdemeanor Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and third degree felony DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. He was bonded out of jail later that evening. You can find links to the various Hardy reports below, including footage of his arrest, why police approached his car with guns drawn, the 911 calls that other drivers made, Hardy’s mugshot, and more.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Hardy entered a rehab facility on Tuesday, June 21. There is no word yet on how long he will be there.

Regarding the legal charges against Hardy from the DUI arrest in Florida earlier this month, court records show that he filed a written plea of not guilty on Tuesday, June 28.

Hardy, who has been out on $3,500 bond, is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, July 5 at 2:30pm. Hardy’s primary charge is a felony, which is punishable by up to 5 years in prison if convicted.

AEW President Tony Khan announced earlier this month that Hardy was suspended indefinitely, and without pay. Khan noted that the suspension will stand until Hardy underwent treatment and is able to maintain sobriety. Khan first revealed the treatment on his Forbidden Door media call, and noted that Jeff is doing much better. You can find Khan’s full statement below, along with links to more coverage on the Hardy arrest.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Hardy. Below is full coverage of the recent arrest:

