The full retirement letter issued earlier this evening by Vince McMahon to WWE talent and employees has been revealed.

Vince issued a statement through WWE earlier to announce his retirement, and made a retirement tweet. WWE then named Stephanie McMahon the new WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO, while Nick Khan was named Co-CEO as well. Below you can find full links to those statements and several backstage updates.

Vince’s full letter was revealed by a WWE insider on Reddit, but it has since been confirmed by F4Wonline.com. The full letter reads like this:

To all WWE Superstars: as I approach 77 years old (OMG am I really that old?), I feel it’s time for me to retire. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed sharing my passion, wisdom, and love of the business with you. No longer will you see the smiling, docile, level-headed, calm presence at Gorilla every week. Your dedication to WWE will ensure that our company will continue to grow and prosper. Our organization is nothing without you. You are WWE’s only natural resource, chosen to perform in front of a global audience. You are all WWE Global Ambassadors. Carry the WWE flag wherever you go. Wave it high and proud. And bust your ass to be all you can be as a person and as a performer. One other thing-I won’t be with you, but I’ll be watching. Remember to keep your hands up, grab a hold, and sell. Btw, SmackDown airs live tonight at 8pm Eastern/7pm Central on FOX. Vince

