WWE has reportedly released Sasha Banks.

As we’ve noted, the futures of Banks and Naomi have been up in the air after they walked out of a live RAW taping last month as they were not happy with creative directions. They were stripped of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and suspended indefinitely. You can find links to our various reports on the Banks and Naomi situation below.

In an update, word now from within WWE is that Banks has been released, according to Raj Giri of WrestlingInc. There’s no word yet on if Banks requested the release, or if this was something from WWE’s end.

After working a WWE tryout camp in June 2012, Banks signed a WWE contract in August 2012 and began working WWE NXT. The cousin to Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg has been on the main roster since July 2015, making a name for herself as one of the most popular, and at times controversial, female WWE Superstars of this era.

The 30 year old Banks is a one-time NXT Women’s Champion, a five-time RAW Women’s Champion, a one-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, and a three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. She was the fourth WWE Women’s Triple Crown Champion and the third WWE Women’s Grand Slam Champion.

It was just revealed today how Banks underwent eye surgery earlier this week, as noted at this link.

It remains to be seen if Banks has a non-compete clause with her WWE contract, but we will keep you updated. There’s also no word on if AEW or Impact Wrestling will have interest in signing her, but it seems likely. Banks has expressed interest in working Japan at times, so it will be interesting to see what the future holds for her, if she is gone from WWE.

Banks has not wrestled since she and Naomi retained their titles over Natalya and Shayna Baszler on the May 15 non-televised WWE live event from Roanoke, Virginia. Her last TV match came on the May 13 SmackDown show, where she and Naomi retained over Natalya and Baszler. Their last RAW match came just days before that as they defeated Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. in a non-title bout.

