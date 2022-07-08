WWE has apparently edited Sasha Banks from one of the top moments in Paige’s WWE career.

Paige departed WWE this week and to celebrate her career, WWE posted a new Top 10 video that shows various moments from her career.

As seen below, the #5 moment in the video is Paige’s return from neck surgery in 2017. While Mickie James was shown in the ring, Banks was not shown on the new WWE Top 10 video. You can see the #5 moment at the 3:04 mark in the upper video below. The lower video is the original from 2017, which shows the camera cutting to both Banks and James in the ring at around the 1:50 mark.

Banks and Naomi both removed WWE from their Instagram profiles this week, and Naomi removed WWE from her Twitter bio.

After editing her social media bios, Naomi posted a tweet, seen below, where she wrote the following: BUILT, not bought. EARNED, not given. HUSTLED, not handed. RARE, not average!”

WWE recently deleted both of their official Facebook pages, and they were was also removed from the WWE TV intros at one point. It was just reported this week that Banks and Naomi were removed from the internal WWE roster, and that the WWE creative team is operating on the assumption that Banks and Naomi are not returning whatsoever. One creative source added that they have not heard of any contingency plans or creative prepared in the event that things change to where Banks and Naomi return. There’s also been no update on the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

It was also reported earlier this week that there has been some talk of Banks making signing appearances outside of WWE later this fall, but there’s still no word yet on when those appearances might be, and who for.

Banks and Naomi are still listed on the WWE website roster as SmackDown Superstars, at least as of this writing. It’s been reported by two sources that Banks’ release was secured in early June, but no other sources have corroborated that news, and WWE has not confirmed the departure either.

Banks and Naomi reportedly walked out of RAW at the May 16 show, due to frustration over creative. WWE then stripped them of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and announced that the two were suspended indefinitely. It was later revealed that they were suspended without pay. Their merchandise was also pulled for the duration of the suspension.

