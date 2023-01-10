WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter this evening to announce her resignation from the company. Nick Khan is now the sole CEO of WWE.

The post was made at 6:31pm ET, but quickly deleted. It was then re-activated. A copy remains active on Facebook as of this writing as well, also seen below. The post reads like this:

Dear WWE Universe, About 8 months ago, I took a leave of absence and within a few weeks, unexpectedly had the opportunity of a lifetime. I had the privilege to return as the Co-CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of WWE. I cannot put into words how proud I am to have led what I consider to be the greatest company in the world, working alongside a remarkable leadership team and one of the strongest executives I have known in my Co-CEO, Nick Khan. Our Founder, Vince McMahon, has returned as Executive Chair and is leading an exciting process regarding strategic alternatives. And with Nick’s leadership and Paul “Triple H” Levesque as Chief Content Officer, I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders. WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave an take it one step further with my official resignation I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan. I will always remain dedicated to WWE. I truly love our company, our employees, our Superstars, and our fans. And I am grateful to all of our partners. Thank you for everything. Then. Now. Forever. Together. -Steph

The same letter was sent to WWE employees this evening.

Stephanie’s resignation comes less than one week after her father, Vince McMahon, returned to the Board of Directors to lead a sale of the company. Vince retired back in the summer following allegations of misconduct and a Special Committee investigation by the Board of Directors, but he told people he wanted to return as he was originally given bad advice to step down. Vince has remained the largest shareholder with voting power, despite the retirement in late July.

Stephanie began modeling for WWE in their merchandise catalogs at age 13. She then became a full-time employee after graduating college in 1998, and was an on-screen personality before that. She began working creative in 2002, was promoted to Executive Vice President of Creative in 2007, then was named Chief Brand Officer in 2013. Stephanie was named Chairwoman and Co-CEO this past summer after Vince retired.

Below are the aforementioned posts:

