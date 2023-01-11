As noted on Tuesday night, it was being heavily rumored that WWE was sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and that the company was set to go back to being private. We stressed that these were unconfirmed rumors, but many in the media believed major news was to be announced imminently, with two people claiming the sale was already done.

In an update, Ariel Helwani has since nixed the rumors from last night. Helwani noted today that there is no deal in place for WWE to be sold to the PIF, or any other entity, and that WWE is still exploring all options.

“Contrary to reports stating otherwise last night, there is no deal in place at this precise moment for WWE to be sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund or any entity, sources say. The organization is still exploring all options, I’m told. Developing,” Helwani wrote.

Helwani also pointed to how DAZN’s Steven Muehelhausen has deleted his original tweet that said the sale to the Saudis was done.

Furthermore, TMZ Sports dismissed the rumors as well.

“WWE has not been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund … this according to sources familiar with the situation.TMZ Sports is told … a deal has not been made between the two sides, despite widespread rumors saying otherwise,” TMZ wrote.

WWE has not commented on the rumors as of this writing, despite mainstream media covering the reports, but it’s likely that the updates from TMZ and Helwani are coming from the company.

